Gold Coast Hwy Gold Coast Hwy

Winter on the Gold Coast Winter in Queensland, really! At least on the coasts, Stanthorpe's wine region gets a little chilly.



I love driving into the Gold Coast from Brisbane, especially on a sunny winters's day like this one! What makes the Gold Coast unique in Queensland is it's big city ideals perched right on beautiful beaches - More sun-loving than Brisbane but more city vibes than the Sunshine Coast.



Even if you don't have time to stay in the area, it makes a fun day trip from Brisbane!



