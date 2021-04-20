Gold Coast Hwy

Where are you going?
Winter on the Gold Coast

Winter in Queensland, really! At least on the coasts, Stanthorpe's wine region gets a little chilly.

I love driving into the Gold Coast from Brisbane, especially on a sunny winters's day like this one! What makes the Gold Coast unique in Queensland is it's big city ideals perched right on beautiful beaches - More sun-loving than Brisbane but more city vibes than the Sunshine Coast.

Even if you don't have time to stay in the area, it makes a fun day trip from Brisbane!

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

