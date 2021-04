Chicago Dogs

Chicago hot dogs are piled high with onions, tomatoes, peppers, and pickles and look like they’ve been dragged through a garden. Several places around town do a great Chicago dog, including the Wiener Circle in Lincoln Park, the notorious late late late night joint where the dogs come with lots of yelling between customers and staff. Other authentic Chicago dogs can be found at Hot Doug’s on California Street, the Superdawg drive-in on Milwaukee, and even a couple of locations at O'Hare airport.