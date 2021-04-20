Golconda Fort Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Galconda Fort One word can help to sum up Galconda Fort: massive. The entire complex covers 11 km, and the fort itself is perched on a hill that is 400 feet above the city of Hyderabad, and from the top there is a commanding view of the surrounding area. Attempting to explore this vast structure will take the better part of a day, but your efforts will be rewarded. You can happily wander through courtyards and passageways, various mosques, former armories, a few reservoirs, and some interesting chambers whose actual function may never be known. Another unique feature of Galconda Fort is the acoustic system. The structure was designed so that sound could be reflected from point to point, which created a unique signaling system, especially for a structure of such size. And one more thing to note, there are enormous metal spikes on the doors that will greet you upon your arrival. They were installed to keep elephants out, but you will gladly be admitted should you choose to visit.



