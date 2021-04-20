Jewelry Lovers, Go to GoGo
My first advice to anyone visiting New Orleans
is always the same: explore the wonderful neighborhoods outside of the French Quarter. Take the St. Charles Avenue streetcar and when you're tired of gawking at the Garden District mansions, hop off the streetcar and walk a few blocks down to Magazine Street. Some of the best boutiques and dining can be found here. My recommendation for jewelry lovers and style mavens is the fantastic GoGo Jewelry at 2036 Magazine Street. Local jewelry artist Gogo Borgerding creates vividly colored abstract and geometric designs that have been featured in numerous fashion and style magazines. The store also features jewelry by other local designers as well as unique and charming small paintings.