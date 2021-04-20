Where are you going?
GoGo Jewelry

2036 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
| +1 504-529-8868
Jewelry Lovers, Go to GoGo New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 5pm

Jewelry Lovers, Go to GoGo

My first advice to anyone visiting New Orleans is always the same: explore the wonderful neighborhoods outside of the French Quarter. Take the St. Charles Avenue streetcar and when you're tired of gawking at the Garden District mansions, hop off the streetcar and walk a few blocks down to Magazine Street. Some of the best boutiques and dining can be found here. My recommendation for jewelry lovers and style mavens is the fantastic GoGo Jewelry at 2036 Magazine Street. Local jewelry artist Gogo Borgerding creates vividly colored abstract and geometric designs that have been featured in numerous fashion and style magazines. The store also features jewelry by other local designers as well as unique and charming small paintings.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

