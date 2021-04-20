Where are you going?
Goga

1号 Yueyang Road
Dinner at Goga Shanghai China

Dinner at Goga

Don't let the limited seating--or limited menu--fool you. The tables are consistently packed with people and the menu options packed with flavor. Drawing on his California heritage, chef Brad Turley (who you'll often spot in his signature Hawaiian shirt cooking or chatting up the customers) offers a Cali-Asian menu full of bold, fresh dishes and a selective wine list, hailing mostly from--not surprisingly--California.

Reservations are essential, but if you can't get a seat at Goga, don't fret. They have an equally delicious second location perched on the top floor of the hotel directly behind the restaurant.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
