Godafoss Waterfall

Goðafoss is a wide 12m tall waterfall on the Skjálfandafljót River. We were able to see this waterfall from both sides of its banks. The east bank seemed to yield some short walks leading to full contextual views from the top as well as frontal views of the falls from near the level of the river. On the west bank, we were right up against the brink of the falls, but I don't think its views were as satisfying as on the east side. Strangely, it was the west bank that seemed to have more of the tourist traffic and tour buses. As a matter of fact, we had the east side to ourselves!From what we were told, this curling horseshoe-shaped waterfall had a fairly key role in Icelandic history. Apparently back in the year 1000, the lawspeaker at the time Þorgeirr Ljósvetningagoði had the unenviable task of choosing the official religion of Iceland . Perhaps under the pressure of Christianity's convert or die methods, Þorgeirr chucked his icons of Norse deities into the falls but secretly maintained allegiance to the Norse deities.Near the base of Goðafoss, since the falls is very close to the Ring Road, it didn't surprise us that this was a very popular spot both with self-drivers and tours. But even still, we didn't feel like the tourist crush was overwhelming.