Godafoss Waterfall NE-2 640, 640 Grand Island, Iceland

The waterfall of the gods One of the most impressive things I have ever seen. I so happy to have a nice day here after so many rainy ones. Visiting waterfalls is cold, windy, rainy weather is not much fun. But that was not the case here so I really took my time looking at it, taking photos of it, contemplating it. Absolutely wonderful place, one that I would love to see again and again.