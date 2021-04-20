Where are you going?
Goats On The Roof

3026 US-441, Tiger, GA 30576, USA
Website
| +1 706-782-2784
North Georgia's Oddest Attraction Tiger Georgia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

North Georgia's Oddest Attraction

When driving through the North Georgia Mountains, you'll be bombarded with signs advertising something called "Goats on the Roof." Intrigued, you stop, and find exactly as advertised: Goats. On a roof. Owners of the roadside store were looking for something to attract visitors and started caring for the goats.

Visitors can purchase food to give the goats through a system of pulleys and levers. The attraction also sells fudge and gifts. You can also pan for gold.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

