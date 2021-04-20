Goats On The Roof
3026 US-441, Tiger, GA 30576, USA
| +1 706-782-2784
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
North Georgia's Oddest AttractionWhen driving through the North Georgia Mountains, you'll be bombarded with signs advertising something called "Goats on the Roof." Intrigued, you stop, and find exactly as advertised: Goats. On a roof. Owners of the roadside store were looking for something to attract visitors and started caring for the goats.
Visitors can purchase food to give the goats through a system of pulleys and levers. The attraction also sells fudge and gifts. You can also pan for gold.