Archaeological Finds

All in one area just to the north and east of Ubud are a few archaeological sites that are easy to visit in one day. Goa Gajah (the elephant cave) could be your first stop on the way to the Gedong Arca Purbakala Museum in Pejeng. This is a small but interesting museum and is really close to Gunung Kawi, an 11th century temple complex. The last stop would be the amazing 80 foot long Yeh Puluh relief, which is actually just a mile and a half from Goa Gajah.



There are tours that take in all these sites, but it's also easy to rent a motorbike or hire a driver to visit all the sites on your own.