Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goa Gajah

Ubud, Bedulu, Blahbatuh, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Late to the Temple Blahbatuh Indonesia
Archaeological Finds Blahbatuh Indonesia
Late to the Temple Blahbatuh Indonesia
Archaeological Finds Blahbatuh Indonesia

Late to the Temple

Rejang dancers make haste to catch up with the procession going to Goa Gajah, the sacred Elephant Caves outside of Ubud, Bali. They will be one of the many ritual performances that celebrate the temple's odalan, or anniversary.
By Ariana Chomitz

More Recommendations

Hannah Wijana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Archaeological Finds

All in one area just to the north and east of Ubud are a few archaeological sites that are easy to visit in one day. Goa Gajah (the elephant cave) could be your first stop on the way to the Gedong Arca Purbakala Museum in Pejeng. This is a small but interesting museum and is really close to Gunung Kawi, an 11th century temple complex. The last stop would be the amazing 80 foot long Yeh Puluh relief, which is actually just a mile and a half from Goa Gajah.

There are tours that take in all these sites, but it's also easy to rent a motorbike or hire a driver to visit all the sites on your own.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points