Goa and Stay-a
All I needed was a place to stay. Traversing around India involves having an open mind, a flexible itinerary, the willingness to expect the unexpected, and just a little bit of luck. Above you will see a pictorial representation of my 'luck.' Having recently disembarked from a train that arrived in Goa from Mumbai after 10 hours, I really needed a little good fortune. I arrived in the dead of night during a monsoon, and randomly picked a cab driver to take me to this place of lodging that was recommended to me by another traveler. While crammed into a van with some locals, and weaving down the narrowest, curviest road I had ever encountered, I prayed that this place was legit. After 40 concerning minutes, I was finally delivered to the door of my abode in Vagator, Goa. Luck has a name and it's the Bethany Inn. Situated right in the center of Vagator, you have everything you need just a few steps away. You can walk to one of three beaches: Vagator, Chapora or Ozran. If you're hungry for fresh seafood, just hit up Mango Cafe which is visible from your front door. And if exploring the area is your thing, simply snag a scooter from the folks at the front desk and you'll be blending in with the locals in no time. Needless to say, I had found my perfect place to stay. When it was time to check out, I definitely didn't want to Goa.