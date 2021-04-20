Go Fish 1505 W 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1E8, Canada

Go Fish: Always a Line, But Always Worth It Go Fish is a fish shack serving just-caught seafood right near Granville Island. From old-school classic fish and chips to their version of a fish taco called a Tacones, seafood lovers will love this place. I am personally a huge fan of the chargrilled rare Albacore tuna sandwich with sweet chili ponzu glaze and order this every time I visit.



Do note, unless you get there before they open, there's always a hefty line up because it's that good and clearly worth it. Open from 11:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.



