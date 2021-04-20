Go Fish
1505 W 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1E8, Canada
| +1 604-730-5040
Sat, Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 7pm
Go Fish: Always a Line, But Always Worth ItGo Fish is a fish shack serving just-caught seafood right near Granville Island. From old-school classic fish and chips to their version of a fish taco called a Tacones, seafood lovers will love this place. I am personally a huge fan of the chargrilled rare Albacore tuna sandwich with sweet chili ponzu glaze and order this every time I visit.
Do note, unless you get there before they open, there's always a hefty line up because it's that good and clearly worth it. Open from 11:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.
about 5 years ago
Go Fish
The recipe for success at this waterfront stand is simple—serve everything fresh and hot. Seafood comes straight from the wharf, and fish & chips, oyster burgers and ahi tuna sandwiches are dished up in plastic baskets. Most people endure the wait and scarf down their lunch right at the pier, to the envy of the hungry seagulls flying overhead.
almost 7 years ago
Fish tacos
Great fish tacos right by Granville Island in Vancouver. Beautiful view too.