Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Go Fish

1505 W 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1E8, Canada
Website
| +1 604-730-5040
Go Fish: Always a Line, But Always Worth It Vancouver Canada
Fish tacos Vancouver Canada
Go Fish Vancouver Canada
Go Fish: Always a Line, But Always Worth It Vancouver Canada
Fish tacos Vancouver Canada
Go Fish Vancouver Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 7pm
Tue - Fri 11:30am - 7pm

Go Fish: Always a Line, But Always Worth It

Go Fish is a fish shack serving just-caught seafood right near Granville Island. From old-school classic fish and chips to their version of a fish taco called a Tacones, seafood lovers will love this place. I am personally a huge fan of the chargrilled rare Albacore tuna sandwich with sweet chili ponzu glaze and order this every time I visit.

Do note, unless you get there before they open, there's always a hefty line up because it's that good and clearly worth it. Open from 11:30am to dusk Tuesday through Sunday.

By Arnette RTW

More Recommendations

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Go Fish

The recipe for success at this waterfront stand is simple—serve everything fresh and hot. Seafood comes straight from the wharf, and fish & chips, oyster burgers and ahi tuna sandwiches are dished up in plastic baskets. Most people endure the wait and scarf down their lunch right at the pier, to the envy of the hungry seagulls flying overhead.
Mayssam Samaha
almost 7 years ago

Fish tacos

Great fish tacos right by Granville Island in Vancouver. Beautiful view too.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30