Go Crazy Cafe 77-1 Misakichōnakahara, Isumi-shi, Chiba-ken 299-4502, Japan

Gone Crazy So you’ve decided to jump on the Wakashio express train from Tokyo Station and explore the wilds of the Pacific coast of Chiba’s Boso Peninsula for a couple of days. You’ve headed down to the beach and perhaps enjoyed a surf, and eaten a ton of inexpensive yet delicious seafood at a down-home dining establishment in the vicinity. You could of course just head back to wherever you’ve decided to stay for the night, but something inside you just wants to kick back and have a few drinks before calling it a day and hitting the sack—you know, let your hair down, put your feet up, and just go a little crazy. Fortunately, there’s a bar in town just for that very thing, and it’s even called Go Crazy.

A relative newcomer to the eastern Chiba coast scene, it has fast become one of the most popular hangouts in the area. Nimbly staffed by owner extraordinaire Chaa, the bar is housed in a cozy old wooden house that might appear ramshackle at first glance but exudes a charming atmosphere of laid-back Japanese surf culture interspersed with interior styling cues from the Wild West and Polynesia. The clientele are similarly bohemian, being a mixture of both Japanese locals and Tokyoites as well as foreign boozers who call the surrounding area home. Regardless of origin, regulars and newbies alike are always greeted with open arms and thirst-quenching drinks at very wallet-friendly prices, so be sure to stop by the Boso Peninsula’s version of Cheers—the bar where everyone knows your name.