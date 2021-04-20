Where are you going?
Glow Fresh Grill & Wine Bar

7 Marie Labatte Rd
Website
| +1 416-384-1133
Glow is a hip grill & wine bar a bit removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown, which makes getting in and out during peak hours a breeze. And then the fun begins.

The menu is marked by healthy, light, hand-crafted, farm-fresh choices, while the atmosphere is cozy, casual, and unpretentious (you'll find plenty up people up and about taking photos of the wavy wine rack). The wine cellar itself is top notch, and the dessert menu at a restaurant that prides itself on presenting healthy choices is surprisingly excellent. The individual shooters are a fab little sensory delight.

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Nikki Bayley
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Make a Healthy Choice at Glow

Admit it: when it comes to eating healthily on the road, there are usually far too many other tempting options to try but give Glow a whirl and you may be surprised. It’s the brainchild of one Canada’s leading health experts, Rose Reisman and everything on the menu is super-healthy, that means no deep-fried food, no processed food, just fresh, flavourful ingredients and imaginative cooking.

