Glow Fresh Grill & Wine Bar 7 Marie Labatte Rd

Photo courtesy of glowfreshgrill.ca

Glow a Little Bit Brighter Glow is a hip grill & wine bar a bit removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown, which makes getting in and out during peak hours a breeze. And then the fun begins.



The menu is marked by healthy, light, hand-crafted, farm-fresh choices, while the atmosphere is cozy, casual, and unpretentious (you'll find plenty up people up and about taking photos of the wavy wine rack). The wine cellar itself is top notch, and the dessert menu at a restaurant that prides itself on presenting healthy choices is surprisingly excellent. The individual shooters are a fab little sensory delight.



