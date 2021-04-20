Globo Museo del Niño Guadalajara
Av 5 de Febrero, Las Conchas, 44460 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Photo courtesy of Globo Museo del Niño
Thur - Sun 12pm - 6pm
Time Out for TotsGlobo Museo del Niño is Guadalajara's children's museum, with seasonally themed exhibits changing quarterly. Highly interactive, it encourages learning through play and hands-on activities.
If your timing's right, your child might also be able to participate in a docent-led workshop or enjoy music and dancing during a live concert.