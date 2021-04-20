Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Globo Museo del Niño Guadalajara

Av 5 de Febrero, Las Conchas, 44460 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Website
Time Out for Tots Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Thur - Sun 12pm - 6pm

Time Out for Tots

Globo Museo del Niño is Guadalajara's children's museum, with seasonally themed exhibits changing quarterly. Highly interactive, it encourages learning through play and hands-on activities.

If your timing's right, your child might also be able to participate in a docent-led workshop or enjoy music and dancing during a live concert.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points