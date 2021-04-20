Where are you going?
Global Pagoda Rd

Find Peace with Vipassana Meditation Mumbai India

Find Peace with Vipassana Meditation

The Global Vipassana Pagoda is an impressive sight. Its stunning dome, the largest of its kind, can be seen from a fair distance.

This pagoda serves as a Vipassana Meditation center, a technique that finds root in Theravada Buddhism. Beginners can attend a 10-day residential program. When you sign up, you're requested to switch off your phones, limit conversation, and follow a regimented food program.

Spots get filled out quickly, so it's best to book a place in advance.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

