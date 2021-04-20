Global Pagoda Rd
Global Pagoda Rd
Find Peace with Vipassana MeditationThe Global Vipassana Pagoda is an impressive sight. Its stunning dome, the largest of its kind, can be seen from a fair distance.
This pagoda serves as a Vipassana Meditation center, a technique that finds root in Theravada Buddhism. Beginners can attend a 10-day residential program. When you sign up, you're requested to switch off your phones, limit conversation, and follow a regimented food program.
Spots get filled out quickly, so it's best to book a place in advance.