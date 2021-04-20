Global Pagoda Rd Global Pagoda Rd

Find Peace with Vipassana Meditation The Global Vipassana Pagoda is an impressive sight. Its stunning dome, the largest of its kind, can be seen from a fair distance.



This pagoda serves as a Vipassana Meditation center, a technique that finds root in Theravada Buddhism. Beginners can attend a 10-day residential program. When you sign up, you're requested to switch off your phones, limit conversation, and follow a regimented food program.



Spots get filled out quickly, so it's best to book a place in advance.