Glenwood Guest House

Ballinrea Rd, Carrigaline Middle, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, Ireland
Website
| +353 21 437 3878
Glenwood Guest House, Carrigaline, County Cork Carrigaline Ireland

Glenwood Guest House, Carrigaline, County Cork

Adrian Sheedy is a retired commander of the Irish navy, and his wife Noelle says he runs everything at this lovely guest house in “ship shape.” This guest house is a great value—40 Euro for a single and 70 Euro for a double, Adrian and Noelle are enormously helpful, and the breakfast feels like you are indeed a guest in their home, with marvelous scones and homemade jam made from fruit grown in Noelle’s garden. Contact: Glenwood House, Ballinrea Road, Carrigaline, County Cork Tel. 021 4373878, www.glenwoodhouseguesthouse.com
By Karen Bender , AFAR Contributor

