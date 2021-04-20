Glen of Aherlow Glen of Aherlow, Gortnafurra, Co. Tipperary, Ireland

An Easy Hike to Break Up a Beautiful Drive On our drive from Cashel down toward Cork, we took a scenic detour to drive through the Glen of Aherlow, a valley dotted with farms. The Glen of Aherlow Nature Park has several trails of varying length and difficulty that make for a good place to stretch your legs. You start at an overlook that gives you a panoramic view of the Galtee Mountains, including one peak called Slievecushinabinnia--if you start to pronounce it when you start the hike, you'll finish saying the word when you reach the end of the trail. Just kidding. We did the easiest trail, which took us about a half hour traveling at the pace of a 7-year-old. The trail is shaded by trees, many of which have been labeled for your edification.