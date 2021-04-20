Glen Canyon Park
Elk St and Chenery Street, San Francisco, CA 94127, USA
| +1 415-831-2700
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am
Explore Glen Canyon ParkA canyon may be the last thing you expect to see sandwiched between two residential areas in a major city. But Glen Canyon Park blends in seamlessly with the neighborhoods of Glen Park and Diamond Heights, offering a respite from city life. At 70 acres, the park has plenty to explore. Trails traverse the canyon and offer glimpses of the park’s diverse flora and fauna, including California poppies, eucalyptus trees, red tail hawks, and owls. Walk along the boardwalk next to Islais Creek, or take advantage of the many amenities the park offers. You’ll find a recreational center, tennis courts, and baseball fields.
Hike through San Francisco's Glen Canyon Park
In the southern part of San Francisco you’ll find Glen Canyon Park, which is smaller than Golden Gate Park but just as much a respite from the bustle of the city.
