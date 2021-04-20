Glen Canyon Park Elk St and Chenery Street, San Francisco, CA 94127, USA

Explore Glen Canyon Park A canyon may be the last thing you expect to see sandwiched between two residential areas in a major city. But Glen Canyon Park blends in seamlessly with the neighborhoods of Glen Park and Diamond Heights, offering a respite from city life. At 70 acres, the park has plenty to explore. Trails traverse the canyon and offer glimpses of the park’s diverse flora and fauna, including California poppies, eucalyptus trees, red tail hawks, and owls. Walk along the boardwalk next to Islais Creek, or take advantage of the many amenities the park offers. You’ll find a recreational center, tennis courts, and baseball fields.



