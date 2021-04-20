Where are you going?
GLBT History Museum

4127 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Website
| +1 415-621-1107
Learn About San Francisco's Queer History at the GLBT Museum San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 6pm

The history buff must make a trip to the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender (GLBT) Museum in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, known as a hub during the gay rights movement.

Sponsored by the GLBT Historical Society, the museum opened in 2011 and celebrates a century of San Francisco’s queer history through various exhibitions and archived materials.

Check the website for current exhibitions and activities and to find out how you can get involved.

The GLBT Museum is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 7 pm and Staurdays from noon to 5 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

