Glaze Teriyaki Grill
1946 Fillmore Street
| +1 415-590-2199
Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm
Seattle-style Teriyaki in San FranciscoThe former home to the iconic Johnny Rockets on Fillmore Street has a new resident—the hipper, healthier Glaze Teriyaki Grill. While natives may be sad to part with their go-to for late night grease and ice cream, Glaze more than makes up for the loss. Moderate portions of organic salmon, chicken, hangar steak, and tofu sizzle on the open grill, later to be plated with a tangle of mixed greens and a scoop of white or brown rice. Baked goods from Devil's Teeth Baking Company and Jones Soda on tap satiate the kid in you.
It's the teriyaki sauce that gives Glaze its claim to fame though—and rightly so. Housemade daily, the thick, not-too-cloying sauce gains its sweetness from natural dried fruits rather than sugar.
The whole meal costs little more than $12 (depending on your sides and sweets)—a steal for a 'farm-to-table' dinner in San Francisco. Located in the glitzy part of the Fillmore district and paneled with beautiful wood carvings of the city, it's the perfect endcap to a day of shopping and spa-hopping.