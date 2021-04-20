Where are you going?
Glasserie

95 Commercial St, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Website
| +1 718-389-0640
Pitchers of sunshine and Middle Eastern-inflected fare Brooklyn New York United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 4pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Here's how the waiter convinced us to order a *pitcher* of cocktails for brunch this past Sunday: "If you're going to have more than two cocktails, it's basically 4-5 drinks for the price of two and a half." And so it began. Actually, we didn't get into too much trouble because this drink--fresh-squeezed OJ, aperol, and white wine--is the perfect, not-too-boozy brunch tipple. We also ate a lot: Fried, flakey bread with lebneh, olive oil, and roasted tomato puree; pickled cucumbers, beets, and turnips; a peach-and-tomato salad with bulgar and gigante beans; and merguez with two sunny-side-up eggs.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

