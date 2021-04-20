Pitchers of sunshine and Middle Eastern-inflected fare
Here's how the waiter convinced us to order a *pitcher* of cocktails for brunch this past Sunday: "If you're going to have more than two cocktails, it's basically 4-5 drinks for the price of two and a half." And so it began. Actually, we didn't get into too much trouble because this drink--fresh-squeezed OJ, aperol, and white wine--is the perfect, not-too-boozy brunch tipple. We also ate a lot: Fried, flakey bread with lebneh, olive oil, and roasted tomato puree; pickled cucumbers, beets, and turnips; a peach-and-tomato salad with bulgar and gigante beans; and merguez with two sunny-side-up eggs.