Glasnevin Cemetery

Finglas Rd, Botanic, Dublin, D11 PA00, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 882 6550
Peaceful afternoon Dublin Ireland
Peaceful afternoon Dublin Ireland

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Glasnevin is home to more than 1.5 million souls, including some of Ireland's most important historical figures. Champions of independence, freedom fighters, and national heroes are all buried here. The official tour is moving and informative, and covers but a fraction of the 120 acres.

I was particularly interested in the stories of grave robberies that occurred during the 18th century in the name of medical science. I laughed at a few of our guide's anecdotes, though I knew he was speaking on a grave matter. Crashing the gates of Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, the simple sentence "Bring out your dead" rang again and again between my ears.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Kathryn
almost 5 years ago

Peaceful afternoon

Historical and pleasant afternoon.

