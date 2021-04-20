Where are you going?
Glad Hotel Yeouido Seoul

14 Uisadang-daero, Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-6222-5000
Glad Hotel Yeouido Seoul

Equal parts design and business hotel, Glad Hotel has simple, modern rooms that maximize small spaces with open shelving and separate showers and have cushy amenities such as bathrobes, a selection of pillows, and Bluetooth speakers. A traditional ondol is available for travelers who want to experience a classic Korean bedroom with low furniture, and apartment-style Glad House rooms have cooking and dining facilities. You’ll find a variety of Korean and Western buffet options from early morning until late night in the restaurant, and single-malt whiskies at the Mark T bar (named for Mark Twain, a whiskey aficionado). Though the Yeouido financial center can be quiet in the evenings and on weekends, trains make easy connections to Seoul’s more lively and tourist-friendly neighborhoods.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

