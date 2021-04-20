Glacier Ridge Metro Park 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City, OH 43064, USA

Hiking In One Of Columbus' Many Metro Parks The Glacier Ridge park has 4 trails from .8 to 5 miles long that are perfect for jogging, hiking, biking and even horseback riding. The park also has picnic areas, a wind turbine, a disc golf course and wetlands education area on its southern end.



Glacier Ridge Park is one of 18 parks found in the Columbus area. Other parks have fishing, rock climbing, birding, picnic areas, farms, and even golf.