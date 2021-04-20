Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City, OH 43064, USA
Website
| +1 614-216-8859
Hiking In One Of Columbus' Many Metro Parks Plain City Ohio United States

Hiking In One Of Columbus' Many Metro Parks

The Glacier Ridge park has 4 trails from .8 to 5 miles long that are perfect for jogging, hiking, biking and even horseback riding. The park also has picnic areas, a wind turbine, a disc golf course and wetlands education area on its southern end.

Glacier Ridge Park is one of 18 parks found in the Columbus area. Other parks have fishing, rock climbing, birding, picnic areas, farms, and even golf.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points