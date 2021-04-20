Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gitgit

Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
Cool Down in a Waterfall Gitgit Indonesia

Cool Down in a Waterfall

A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where you're staying. The walk to the falls isn't too steep, so it's pretty much accessible to everyone. Hawkers on the way down are a bit pushy, but once you're at the falls they leave you alone.

Other waterfalls worth visiting are Tegenungan near Ubud, and Numnum near Sangeh Monkey Forest.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points