Gitgit

Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
Website
Get Yourself to Gitgit Waterfall Gitgit Indonesia

Get Yourself to Gitgit Waterfall

Legends abound about Gitgit Waterfall: Locals say that those who can see animals in the rock behind its 115-foot falls have a special spirit; others say couples that bath in the pool beneath the falls will eventually separate. Who knows whether either is true but it's a refreshing break from the heat of Lovina Beach and easy to access for hikers of all levels (they're about a 10-minute walk from the parking lot).

Bonus: Gitgit is the heart of the spice-growing countryside, so spice vendors (and others) line the walkway selling affordable bundles of vanilla beans, saffron, cloves, and peppers.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

