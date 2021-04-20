Where are you going?
Giraffe

81 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Japanese cuisine (and culture) would not be as prevalent as it is today in Portland without the work of Gabe Rosen, who led the way in opening izakayas (Biwa), late-night ramen shops (Noraneko), and now Giraffe, his own version of a beloved Japanese convenience store. Giraffe is parked inside of Cargo, a 2,000-square-foot home furnishings store in Inner Southeast Portland, where, coincidentally, most of the city’s high-end furniture stores, and Rosen’s other projects, are located. Rosen curated the items in Giraffe with the stuff you’d expect to find at a Lawson’s in Shibuya. Guests who walk in are greeted by a deli case of sandwiches, including egg salad and tonkotsu; an impressive spread of chips and sweets; and yes, drinks like Pocari Sweat.
By Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert

