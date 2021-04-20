Giovanni's Deliworld
103 Main Rd
| +27 21 434 6893
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9pm
Cape Town's Go-To Deli: Giovanni's Deliworld“Giovanni’s, an Italian deli, is my go-to spot for sandwiches. I order one that includes the house-made hummus and a coffee from the espresso bar to enjoy at the storefront tables," says resident Rashiq Fataar, founder of the think tank Future Cape Town.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood