Giovanni's Deliworld

103 Main Rd
| +27 21 434 6893
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9pm

Cape Town's Go-To Deli: Giovanni's Deliworld

“Giovanni’s, an Italian deli, is my go-to spot for sandwiches. I order one that includes the house-made hummus and a coffee from the espresso bar to enjoy at the storefront tables," says resident Rashiq Fataar, founder of the think tank Future Cape Town.

103 Main Rd., Green Point, 27/(0) 21-434-6893

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Rashiq Fataar's Cape Town neighborhood
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
