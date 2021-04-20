Giovanni Pane Vino 66 Grant Ave

Incredible Italian from Giovanni's Giovanni Pane Vino offers up a well-rounded menu featuring a good range of pizzas alongside an assortment of pastas, meat, and fish dishes.



Of course you'll need some wine to pair with all that delicious food and the selection on hand may make it hard to pick just one bottle. If wine's not your thing, then you should introduce your mouth to one of Giovanni's milkshakes. You won't be disappointed.



I had the Giovanni's fettuccine and was impressed by how generous the portion was. Having a nice thick milkshake before hand ensured that I had to take more than half my main meal home, On the bright side, it did mean that I could enjoy that amazing meal again. In fact I managed to get two more meals out of the leftovers! My friend had the chicken schnitzel which was also a rather generous portion, if perhaps too spicy.



Giovanni Pane Vino is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

