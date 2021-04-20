Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Giorgio's Bakery & Bistro

800 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
Website
| +1 954-929-5550
Beachside Baked Goods in Hollywood Beach Hollywood Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm

Beachside Baked Goods in Hollywood Beach

This is the perfect spot to sit outside along the Intracoastal waterway with an espresso and a pastry. This portion of the waterway is quiet, and the back porch at Giorgio's offers a nice, very casual setting to enjoy good and affordable Mediterranean dishes.

In addition to the many Mediterranean options, like greek salads, pastas, hummus, breads, dips, and pastries, there's also a glass case of foods and desserts at the entrance for take away and a bin of fresh artisan breads.

The vibe is pretty casual and you can't beat the location, right along the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points