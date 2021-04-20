Giorgio's Bakery & Bistro
800 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-929-5550
Photo courtesy of Giorgio's Bakery & Bistro
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm
Beachside Baked Goods in Hollywood BeachThis is the perfect spot to sit outside along the Intracoastal waterway with an espresso and a pastry. This portion of the waterway is quiet, and the back porch at Giorgio's offers a nice, very casual setting to enjoy good and affordable Mediterranean dishes.
In addition to the many Mediterranean options, like greek salads, pastas, hummus, breads, dips, and pastries, there's also a glass case of foods and desserts at the entrance for take away and a bin of fresh artisan breads.
The vibe is pretty casual and you can't beat the location, right along the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.