Gion Yoshi-Ima
Dating back to 1747, this ryokan occupies a convenient location in Kyoto’s Gion neighborhood, otherwise known as the city’s geisha district. Keeping with tradition, guests must wear slippers and yukata
robes, and rooms are minimalist, with tatami-lined floors, sliding shoji doors, spare furnishings, and futon beds that are made up and put away each day. Some rooms also overlook a dreamy inner garden, where a teahouse hosts candlelit ceremonies. In addition to small private bathrooms, the hotel features a public bath with a wooden soaking tub, where guests can relax after a long day of exploring. Also on offer are Japanese-style breakfasts and multicourse kaiseki dinners, which are served in-room for the ultimate experience.