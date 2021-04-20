Where are you going?
Gion Yoshi-Ima

Japan, 〒605-0088 Kyoto, Higashiyama-ku, Nishinochō, Shin Monzen Dori, 大和大路東入西之町２２９
Website
| +81 75-561-2620
Gion Yoshi-Ima

Dating back to 1747, this ryokan occupies a convenient location in Kyoto’s Gion neighborhood, otherwise known as the city’s geisha district. Keeping with tradition, guests must wear slippers and yukata robes, and rooms are minimalist, with tatami-lined floors, sliding shoji doors, spare furnishings, and futon beds that are made up and put away each day. Some rooms also overlook a dreamy inner garden, where a teahouse hosts candlelit ceremonies. In addition to small private bathrooms, the hotel features a public bath with a wooden soaking tub, where guests can relax after a long day of exploring. Also on offer are Japanese-style breakfasts and multicourse kaiseki dinners, which are served in-room for the ultimate experience.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

