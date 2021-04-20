Where are you going?
Gioia Pizzeria

2240 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Website
| +1 415-359-0971
Eat New York-Style Pizza in San Francisco's Russian Hill Neighborhood

Opened as a New York-inspired, 50-seat pizza joint in North Berkeley in 2004 has since expanded across the Bay to San Francisco.

Karen and Will Gioia met at the Culinary Institute of America and baked their way around the world, eventually landing in the Bay Area; after working for establishments including Chez Panisse and Zuni Café, the duo opened up Gioia Pizzeria.

The Russian Hill restaurant serves brunch on the weekends from 11 am to 3 pm.

Stop by for lunch or dinner Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 to 10 pm, Fridays from 11:30 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 11 pm, and Sundays from 5:30 pm to 10 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

