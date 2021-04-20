Gimme Shoes
416 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-864-0691
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Visit Hayes Valley for Beautiful ShoesSince 1984, Gimme Shoes has gained a San Francisco following for sourcing some of the best designer footwear at affordable prices; at Gimme Shoes, they don’t limit themselves to “luxury” products and instead focus on quality.
They pride themselves on their customer service, so be ready to be greeted and helped right away when you enter the shop. And with a selection that ranges from Puma to Rag & Bones to Jeffrey Campbell, there’s a style for everyone in the shop.
Visit all three of Gimme Shoes’ locations: two in Hayes Valley and one in Pacific Heights. The two Hayes Valley locations are open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.