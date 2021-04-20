The Gili Lifestyle
Although technically part of neighboring Lombok, the accessibility to the Gili Islands, a cluster of three car-free islands ringed with sugar-white sand, is so simple from Bali
, many travelers see them both in a single trip. And there is a Gili for every temperament. Gili Meno, its wide beaches as quiet as Christmas Morning, is for cocooning couples. Gili Air, with its nascent beach clubs providing a bit of action, is the family choice, while Gili T, and its growing luxury market, growing local population, and unstoppable night life, is easily the most active. All offer proximity to lovely reefs in deep water, patrolled by sharks and turtles, manta rays and pygmy seahorses. Wherever you choose, once on land, you’ll be traveling by horse cart or bicycle and will likely want to extend your trip immediately upon arrival.