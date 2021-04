Giethoorn 8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands

View from the bridge A friend of mine sent me this image once and have been longing to see Giethoorn ever since. Getting there and seeing it live was just so wonderful. I love to travel and have been to many countries and cities and you cannot really compare them but I can say that this is the most beautiful place I have ever seen. If you like fairytales, this is the place for you.