Giethoorn 8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands

The beauty of Giethoorn There are no cars or roads here. Tourists leave them out of the village and have to travel by water or on foot over the lovely wooden bridges.

Located in the Dutch province of Overijssel, Giethoorn village is surrounded by a vast natural reservation entitled De Wieden. The travelers who adventure here are usually mesmerized by the familiar atmosphere, bohemian canals, small wooden bridges, vivid flowers and colorful 200 year old homes.