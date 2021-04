Giethoorn 8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands

A wonderful snack After walking all day in Giethoorn, in the scorching sun, we had to sit down for a snack and what I thought will be just a sandwich turned out to be this wonderful mix of flavors. Local, slightly melted goat cheese, local honey, walnuts, sun dried tomatoes and greens, an absolute delight. This was at restaurant de Rietstulp, not far from the Pergola hotel and restaurant. Great service, delicious food.