Giethoorn 8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands

With the boat down the canals Renting a boat in Giethoorn is a great experience, they go pretty slow so you can enjoy the place, take photos and just take it all in. The owners must be used to the tourists staring at the beauty of their homes so they act like there is nobody around. Stare all you want, they do not care. I am happy I got to stare too :))