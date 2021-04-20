Where are you going?
Giethoorn

8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands
Beautiful homes in Giethoorn Giethoorn The Netherlands

The whole of Giethoorn is a highlight in itself. The people of the village are proud of their characteristic houses with thatched domes overlooking the canals. These were dug in past centuries for the transport of peat extract. This industry has created major lakes that lie to the east and south of the village.
Let this bucolic village overwhelm you with its charm. Take your time to explore Giethoorn with more than 150 bridges and enjoy the beautiful and peaceful atmosphere.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

