Giethoorn 8355 Giethoorn, Netherlands

Restaurant de Rietstulp We picked this cafe restaurant by chance and what a good choice it was. The lunch menu had really light but satiable dishes, full of wonderful flavors. I admit, I never do my homework when it comes to places to eat, we just wing it and somehow we always end up with wonderful food in front of us. Do try this place, they serve great food at very reasonable prices.