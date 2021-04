Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse

Yes, it’s another classic steakhouse; Rosemont’s got enough to keep an army of carnivores happy. Surrender to the major meat-and-spuds vibe with a T-bone or London broil, accompanied by a twice-baked potato, and a lot of waistband-adjusting. The dessert prices are a lot less shocking when you realize that each slice of chocolate-hazelnut or carrot cake is meant to feed an entire table.