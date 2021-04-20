Where are you going?
Giant's Causeway

44 Causeway Rd, Bushmills BT57 8SU, UK
Website
| +44 28 2073 1855
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Giant's Causeway

A geological wonder, Giant’s Causeway is about an hour’s drive northeast of Derry on the coast in County Antrim. It is made up of around 40,000 black basalt columns in polygonal shapes, a unique landscape that has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At the time the causeway was “discovered” in 1693, there was debate over whether it was man-made or the work of a giant known as Finn McCool, who was building a bridge to Scotland. (Geologists now believe the causeway was created by volcanic activity some 50 to 60 million years ago.) There are paths around the site, though you should take care: The footing is uneven, and good walking shoes are essential. 

By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points