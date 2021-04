Young Lad, Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

I was traveling with my mother through Ireland , a trip we had been wanting to take together for some time. We visited Giant's Causeway, a remarkable geologic formation, and were watching the locals try to keep from slipping on the wet rock. I turned around to see this boy and his friends running around without any problems whatsoever. I ended up speaking with this boy's father for quite some time. He was so friendly and warm and happened to be another photographer. This shot always makes me smile.