Giant's Causeway
Ulster
Young Lad, Giant's Causeway, Northern IrelandI was traveling with my mother through Ireland, a trip we had been wanting to take together for some time. We visited Giant's Causeway, a remarkable geologic formation, and were watching the locals try to keep from slipping on the wet rock. I turned around to see this boy and his friends running around without any problems whatsoever. I ended up speaking with this boy's father for quite some time. He was so friendly and warm and happened to be another photographer. This shot always makes me smile.
almost 7 years ago
The Giant's Causeway
a view of The Giant's Causeway