Giant's Causeway

Ulster
The Giant's Causeway Bushmills United Kingdom
I was traveling with my mother through Ireland, a trip we had been wanting to take together for some time. We visited Giant's Causeway, a remarkable geologic formation, and were watching the locals try to keep from slipping on the wet rock. I turned around to see this boy and his friends running around without any problems whatsoever. I ended up speaking with this boy's father for quite some time. He was so friendly and warm and happened to be another photographer. This shot always makes me smile.
By Josh Daugherty

