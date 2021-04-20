Where are you going?
Giant Tortoise Reserve

Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
Road Trip Santa Cruz Galápagos Islands Ecuador

Road Trip Santa Cruz

The Giant Tortoise Reserve is one of the highlights of any trip to the Galapagos, but don't forget to look around on your drive across the island; Santa Cruz is noted for tremendous scenic beauty in its own right.

It's amazing just how much you can see driving the island, but you'll be best served by hiring a guide and car (or taxi at the very least) to spirit you to some of the more interesting spots on Santa Cruz. Ending at the tortoise reserve is icing on the cake.
By Flash Parker

