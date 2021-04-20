Giant Tortoise Reserve Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador

Road Trip Santa Cruz The Giant Tortoise Reserve is one of the highlights of any trip to the Galapagos, but don't forget to look around on your drive across the island; Santa Cruz is noted for tremendous scenic beauty in its own right.



It's amazing just how much you can see driving the island, but you'll be best served by hiring a guide and car (or taxi at the very least) to spirit you to some of the more interesting spots on Santa Cruz. Ending at the tortoise reserve is icing on the cake.