Giant Peach 17 Annapolis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Clothing for Kids at The Giant Peach This specialty boutique just for kids carries a range of exclusive clothing, accessories, and gifts. Brands carried include Baby Björn (pictured), Lilly Pulitzer, Marimekko, Robeez, and Sweet Potatoes.



They also sell layettes, christening and wedding wear, as well as nursery décor.



Photo courtsey of Baby Björn