Ghostly Tours in History
2461 San Diego Avenue
| +1 877-220-4844
Learn about San Diego's 'Haunted' Past on a Walking TourThe Ghostly Tours in History walking tour in the Gaslamp is a fun way to learn some of the interesting history of the area. The tour is only an hour long, and you will walk around a few blocks while the tour guide points out historic buildings that are now restaurants and bars.
The guides dress up in period clothing and make the tour fun with little known stories about the Gaslamp. The building pictured was once one of several saloons owned by Wyatt Earp. Street level was the Oyster Bar and upstairs was the Golden Poppy. Prostitutes would sashay about, each wearing a solid color dress that matched the door of their room. When you wanted a particular girl, you purchased a marble of the same color and used that to collect later in the evening. These days, the upstairs are professional offices, but, according to local lore, sometimes women wearing solid color dress from the time period are seen haunting the hallways.
The tour ended here at the former Oyster Bar and our guide let us in to walk about and explore the different levels. Very cool!
When you're finished with the tour- stay in the Gaslamp and get your groove on at the variety of dance clubs. Or just chill at one of the many bars.
Tip: There are a couple ghost tours in San Diego. This tour sponsored by Ghostly Tours in History is suitable for children.