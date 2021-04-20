Sweet Stop at the Home of Chocolate

Stop by Ghirardelli Square near Fisherman's Wharf and tour the famous chocolatier and building. While the chocolate is no longer made there, guests at the Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop can see manufacturing equipment and get the feeling of the chocolate making the process at the time of the gold rush.



Afterwards, make sure to try the hot fudge sundae as a reward for learning all that history.





Photo on Flickr by Justin Taylor

at http://www.flickr.com/photos/bludgeoner86/4092355830/