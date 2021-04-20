Where are you going?
Ghirardelli Square

900 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Website
| +1 415-775-5500
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with the SF Chocolate Tour

Nuts over chocolate? You’re in luck when you visit San Francisco, where a new wave of artisanal chocolatiers—not to mention old hats like Ghiradelli—call the city home.

For a real chocolate devotee, look no further than Gourmet Walks’ SF Chocolate Tour to really see—not to mention taste—what the city has to offer. This three-hour walking tour from the waterfront to Union Square will take you to eight different stops along the 1.5-mile route.

You’ll try everything from hot chocolate to single-origin bars to infused milk chocolate, so come with a voracious sweet tooth! Not only will you fill up on chocolate and information during the tour, but you’ll also have the chance to take lots home with you.

Tours are limited to 14 people, so book your tickets ($53 per person) in advance. Tours run Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m., starting from the Justin Herman Plaza. Check the website for more details and to buy your tickets.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Caine H.
over 6 years ago

World Famous Chocolate

Enjoyed a Hot Fudge Sunday at Ghiradelli Chocolate Marketplace.
Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sweet Stop at the Home of Chocolate

Stop by Ghirardelli Square near Fisherman's Wharf and tour the famous chocolatier and building. While the chocolate is no longer made there, guests at the Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop can see manufacturing equipment and get the feeling of the chocolate making the process at the time of the gold rush.

Afterwards, make sure to try the hot fudge sundae as a reward for learning all that history.


Photo on Flickr by Justin Taylor
at http://www.flickr.com/photos/bludgeoner86/4092355830/

