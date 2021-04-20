Where are you going?
Ghibellina

1608 14th Street Northwest
Website
| +1 202-803-2389
Scenic Dining on 14th Street Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 11am - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10:30pm
Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm
Sat 11am - 11:30pm

Scenic Dining on 14th Street

This industrial-rustic style Italian gastropub is perhaps home to the most coveted dining seats in the city. It is first-come, first-serve at the six elevated front-marble countertop stools where not only can you savor Tuscan-inspired hand-made pastas like tagliatelle al ragù, dishes like pollo al mattone, and bistecca alla Fiorentina for two (a three-pound porterhouse) and wood-fired pizzas like a margherita or a sausage-topped salsicce e cipolla, but also the unobstructed views of passersby trekking along the bustling 14th Street Corridor. As I was dining there and reflecting on the scenery one Friday evening, I was amazed with the area's transformation in the past 15 years. What was once D.C.'s "red light district" has become its premier neighborhood.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
