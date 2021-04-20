Ghats Rabindranath Tagore Rd, Pathani Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India

Sweeping Before the Candle Ceremony on the Ganges On the Ganges to witness the Aarti (prayer) ceremony. Before we boarded a row boat to watch masses come to the Ghats to offer prayers and float tiny oil lamps on the river. The moment that struck me aaas that a woman was sweeping the steps to the ghats before the ceremony began and using such a primitive tool. The candle sermon that followed is something to behold. Unless you are totally OK with mass crowds, find a space near top of steps or in a corner where you have some breathing room. Beggars and people selling flowers, candles, and trinkets are aggressive and persistent. as a New Yorker I didn't find it a problem, but you've been warned.