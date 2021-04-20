Ghats
Rabindranath Tagore Rd, Pathani Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
Sweeping Before the Candle Ceremony on the GangesOn the Ganges to witness the Aarti (prayer) ceremony. Before we boarded a row boat to watch masses come to the Ghats to offer prayers and float tiny oil lamps on the river. The moment that struck me aaas that a woman was sweeping the steps to the ghats before the ceremony began and using such a primitive tool. The candle sermon that followed is something to behold. Unless you are totally OK with mass crowds, find a space near top of steps or in a corner where you have some breathing room. Beggars and people selling flowers, candles, and trinkets are aggressive and persistent. as a New Yorker I didn't find it a problem, but you've been warned.
This was the eerie scenery as I took my early morning photo walk through Varanasi's "Old City" (just off the ghats).