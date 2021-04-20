GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill
606 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-929-7030
Photo courtesy of GG's Waterfront
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
GG’s Waterfront Bar & GrillGG’s is a fine-dining waterfront restaurant in Hollywood Beach. The exceptional cuisine is prepared in an open kitchen under the watchful eye of chef Russ Aaron Simon, whose menu includes fresh seafood, seasonal produce, and steaks and chops grilled to perfection. A Florida favorite, stone crab is served in peak season, from October 15 to May 15. The crab claws are served on ice with traditional mustard dipping sauce.
Filled with original artwork, gas lamps, and custom-designed booths, the dining room is modern and elegant, but still comfortable and relaxing. Guests can also choose to dine al fresco on the covered dockside promenade or sip cocktails on the waterfront patio lounge as stylish yachts glide by.