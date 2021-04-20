Gewad Gewad, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Eat at the House of Eliott (Lobster Special Restaurant) Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Named after the BBC TV series, this restaurant is a nostalgic gem and a decorated celebration of the 1920s. This is the favorite era of Freddy, the owner of the restaurant. He collects antiques, fabrics, and accessories from that time period. Local “Gentenaars” who know Freddy’s love and obsession for this time bring him antiques and vintage accessories for his collection. But don't be mistaken. It might look like a museum, but this is actually a restaurant that is well known for its lobster. A quaint place full of character for dinner or lunch, the two-floor restaurant overlooks the river with big windows and also has an outdoor terrace.